Parents confused as EBR School Board moves forward with Pathways to Bright Futures Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents want answers as East Baton Rouge School Board holds another informational meeting on the Pathways to Bright Futures Program.

Ave’ Lamm is thinking about her son, Asher, who is in middle school, wondering where is the best place for him to go to high school.

“So, we are looking at private high school and public high school, and they both offer a variety of different things,” said Lamm. “Unfortunately, this kind of forced dual enrollment is kind of more of a negative in our case than a positive. I think a lot more parents would be open to it if it was more of an optional thing you can opt-out of.”

Lamm is not the only parent weighing in on this.

East Baton Rouge School Board’s Pathways to Bright Futures would mandate next year’s 9th graders to take college-level courses or go through a work-based experience model.

“9th grade, that’s a big transition from the middle school to the high school setting. Some of these kids might just not have the maturity level to handle college-level courses,” added Lamm.

The college-level courses would include dual enrollment classes and advanced placement classes, but still, some parents are concerned about how many advanced classes students will have to take or how their transcripts will be impacted if their child needs to drop the class. Another concern is how this program would work for children with learning disabilities.

“That’s putting a lot of pressure on kids who might not be ready for that academic challenge, and while, like I said, I think it’s great for some opportunities and some kids thrive on that, but I think others it might actually discourage them,” explained Lamm.

Baton Rouge Community College will be responsible for the dual enrollment courses. WAFB did reach out to officials about some more clarifications and they were unable to get back to us.

A meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 23, at McKinley High School has been postponed. A new date will be announced in the future.

The next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 9 at Scotlandville High School.

BRCC withdrawal requirements:

Baton Rouge Community College has a published academic calendar that provides the withdrawal date for each part of term https://www.mybrcc.edu/academic_affairs/academic_calendar.php. Any student can withdraw from a class before that date. The student would earn a W on the college transcript. Students can also Drop a course within the 100% refund period or Census period of each term. A Drop does not appear on a student transcript. The college has an Official and Unofficial Withdrawal policy https://www.mybrcc.edu/about_brcc/policy_index/student_affairs/policies/5601officialandunofficialwithdrawalpolicy20160908.pdf

