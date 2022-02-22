Much colder temperatures combined with rain to end the week

(KSLA) - Temperatures will dramatically be colder for the remainder of the week after starting out in the 80s on Monday. We will be back to near freezing for morning temperatures. Plus rain will continue across the ArkLaTex.

This evening, temperatures will be on their way down! A cold front will be moving through, dropping temperatures to the 30s for areas north of I-30. Farther south, it will be in the 50s. There will also be a couple showers mixing in. It should be light, but you’ll want your umbrella for any outdoor plans.

Overnight, it will be getting very cold! Temperatures will fall to the lower 30s for places around Idabel and DeQueen. As you move south, it will cool to the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s. You will want you coat as you head out the door in the morning. There may be a couple stray showers too. It will mostly be dry except for these very isolated showers. Most of the rain will stay off to the south and east.

Wednesday will be another wet day. I have the rain chance up to 50% since there will be a lot of off-and-on activity throughout the day. It should not be anything too heavy, but it will be enough to warrant an umbrella. This is from the cold front that has now stalled just to our south. Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the day. It will already be chilly in the morning, but will be much colder in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the mid 40s, but that will be in the morning. So you will also need a jacket as well. Winter is still not done!

More rain looks likely as an upper-level disturbance will ride along that stalled cold front. I would definitely have the rain gear on this day. I have a 70% chance of rain for the day. There is a marginal risk for severe weather on Thursday. It is mostly for Northwest Louisiana. The biggest threats are hail and damaging winds.

Thanks to that stalled cold front, temperatures Thursday will struggle to warm up. It will likely remain in the upper 30s and lower to mid 40s all day. Keep that sweater and coat with you!

Friday will be a bit drier but maybe not completely dry. A couple light and isolated showers will be possible. There should also be some more sunshine mixing in as well. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s. So another chilly day is expected.

This weekend will have a more rain, but not as much. Saturday is the day to watch. That same cold front still has not moved yet, and an upper-level disturbance will be riding along that front, bringing a round of showers. I would have an indoor plan alternative for Saturday. It should be much better Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side but will be starting to warm back up. I would still recommend a jacket if you head out at all.

Have a great week despite the gloomy weather! Stay aware of any storms and stay warm!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.