Mother of murder victim speaks out as killer still on the runs weeks after sentencing

Darci Bass spoke with KSLA's Tayler Davis on Feb. 22, 2022 about her daughter's murder.
Darci Bass spoke with KSLA's Tayler Davis on Feb. 22, 2022 about her daughter's murder.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Matthew Edgar, convicted murderer, is still on the run.

He was convicted in October of 2020 and sentenced for killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, 19, despite not showing up for his third court appearance back on Jan. 27. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching for him ever since.

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with the mother of the victim, Darci Bass. She’s understandably upset that Edgar is still not behind bars.

