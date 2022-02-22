More showers and much colder temperatures ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some early morning showers and storms Monday we dried and cleared out and even saw our temperatures stretch into the low 80s with whipping southerly winds. As you wake up this morning we are dealing with more blustery winds across the ArkLaTex with some thunderstorms north and west of I-30. We are expecting more scattered showers throughout the day today along with very warm temperatures likely around the 80 degree mark. More wet weather is possible Wednesday along with much cooler temperatures. We could see a brief rebound with our temperatures Thursday before some very chilly air moves in Friday and the weekend along with yet more chances for wet weather on Saturday.

We are tracking a line of showers and storms associated with the cold front pushing through the region later this afternoon. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning dress comfortably and grab an umbrella as we are tracking some very warm temperatures across the region with morning with temperatures in the 70s. We are also tracking some thunderstorms across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex where we did have a Tornado Watch for some of our counties during the overnight hours. As we go through the day today we should see those showers push southward through the region with some rain possible in Shreveport later today. Like yesterday we are tracking breezy and very warm conditions with highs that will again likely stretch into the low 80s especially if we get any amount of sunshine today.

As we go through the rest of the week we are tracking serious weather whiplash on the way for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to a slow moving arctic front pushing into the region starting Wednesday with scattered showers and falling temperatures. Highs in Shreveport will likely be in the mid-50s with 60s south and the potential for 30s and even a little freezing rain at the northern edge of the region later in the day and during the evening hours. Thursday will likely bring more rain, but also the potential for a brief rebound in temperatures, at least for I-20 as our wind direction changes, but there is a lot of uncertainty here. But during the evening hours Thursday the front will finally truly push through the region and our temperatures will struggle to move out of the 40s Friday with perhaps an isolated shower as well.

Heading into the weekend we are tracking the potential for yet more wet weather across the ArkLaTex thanks to a developing low moving along the stalled front just to our south. Expect a chance of showers all throughout the day along with more chilly weather with highs that will be stuck in the 40s. Sunday we should finally start to dry out with highs that will likely move back into the low to mid-50s with warmer weather on the way as we head into next week.

In the meantime, get ready for some more warm and potentially wet weather Tuesday! Have a great day!

