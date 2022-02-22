Getting Answers
Man sentenced to decade in prison for possession of child pornography

Bryson Bennett Daigle, 24
Bryson Bennett Daigle, 24(Caddo Parish District Attorney)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A south Louisiana man was sentenced to a decade in prison in the Caddo District Court on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

Bryson Bennett Daigle, 24, of St. Martin, pleaded guilty to five counts of pornography involving juveniles on Dec. 2, 2021. Due to the ages of some of the victims being under 13, Daigle faced a sentencing range of 10 to 40 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Daigle was sentenced to 10 years at hard labor without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He will also register as a sex offender upon release.

