LIVE INTERVIEW: Son honoring father who died from heart condition with 5k walk and run

By KSLA Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - February is Heart Health Month.

The term heart disease refers to several types of heart conditions, including coronary artery disease and heart attacks.

One family is remembering a father gone too soon. Dorsett Houston was just 40-years-old when he passed away from a heart condition after a heart transplant. His son, with the help of family, is hosting a 5k heart walk and run in memory of his father.

Watch the live interview with Dorsett’s son, Peyton Houston, below.

The 5k walk and run in memory of Dorsett is schedule for Saturday, Feb. 26 at Huntington High School (6801 Rasberry Ln.). Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the race begins at 9 a.m. Proceeds will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Also at the event, two scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors in Caddo or Bossier parishes.

