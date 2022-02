LHSAA girls basketball playoffs - second round recap

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA girls basketball playoffs tipped off Monday with as 13 Southwest Louisiana teams punched their ticket to the next round.

The final scores can be found below.

Class 4A-

(6) Ellender 61, (11) LaGrange 36

Class 3A-

(8) Iota 75, (9) Loranger 43

(5) Jennings 62, (12) Carroll 34

(7) South Beauregard 61, (10) Grant 18

Class 2A-

(5) Lake Arthur 52, (12) Bunkie 36

(6) Kinder 86, (22) Oakdale 39

(7) Rosepine 65, (10) French Settlement 17

Class 1A-

(9) Homer 54, (8) Oberlin 41

(3) Merryville 63, (14) East Beauregard 41

(10) Grand Lake 51, (7) Oak Grove 36

Class B-

(1) Hathaway 93, (16) J.S. Clark 29

(6) Holden 68, (11) Lacassine 48

(2) Fairview 95, (15) Castor 63

Class C-

(5) Hornbeck 44, (12) Starks 29

(6) Reeves 70, (11) Calvin 51

(9) Evans 71, (8) Phoenix 49

Division II-

*(4) Ben Franklin at (1) St. Louis - 2/22, 6:30 PM @ Alario Center

*denotes semifinal round

