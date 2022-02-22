At least 2 students arrested after reported threats against east Texas schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - In east Texas, staff and law enforcement are on high alert as students return to school Tuesday morning (Feb. 22) after Snapchat messages surfaced with threats against multiple schools.

The district posted about the threats on its Facebook page Monday night. The post also mentions at least two kids from other schools have been taken into custody in connection with the threats.

I have just gotten out of a board meeting. I apologize for the delay in my response. We have been made aware of this... Posted by Tenaha Independent School District on Monday, February 21, 2022

At least one of those juveniles was taken into custody in Shelbyville, Texas in connection with threats against Shelbyville ISD. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the threat included wording that said the school would be “shot up.”

The sheriff’s office, along with the FBI, identified the suspect as a Shelbyville student and took them into custody.

