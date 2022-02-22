Huntington High School moves on to quarterfinal round of 4A state playoffs
Lady Raiders win big over North Vermilion HS, 59-36
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Huntington High School moved one step closer to representing Northwest Louisiana in the LHSAA March Madness tournament with a 59-35 win over North Vermilion in the second round.
Top scorer, Kaela Dean scored 16 points and Ka’Niya Moore scored 14 points in the win.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.