Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Blaze destroys abandoned hotel in Texarkana

This is the second fire at that building within the past year
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the...
A blaze destroyed the abandoned Howard Johnson hotel building in Texarkana, Texas, on the afternoon of Feb. 22, 2022.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an abandoned hotel building in Texarkana, Texas.

Indications are that it’s at the Howard Johnson on Stateline Avenue. This is the second fire at that hotel within the past year.

Flames could be seen coming from the top of the building.

And clouds of black smoke were visible from the highway nearby.

Firefighters deemed the building to be a total loss.

So now they’re containing the fire as it burns down the rest of the structure.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.
Clouds of black smoke rise from a hotel fire Feb. 22, 2022, in Texarkana, Texas.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights to twinkle on Texas Street bridge
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

Latest News

Bryson Bennett Daigle, 24
Man sentenced to decade in prison for possession of child pornography
Blaze destroys abandoned Howard Johnson hotel in Texarkana, Texas
Blaze destroys abandoned Howard Johnson hotel in Texarkana, Texas
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights to twinkle on Texas Street bridge
Rendering of Amazon robotics facility coming to Shreveport, La.
Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center