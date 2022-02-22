Higher prices find shoppers in search of deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — I’m sure you’ve been at the checkout counter at the grocery store or the gas station and you were just overwhelmed by the higher prices.

Lawana White was out Monday catching Presidents Day sales. She said this was the perfect day since everything is higher on the shelves.

“It’s frustrating but it’s nothing I can do about it.”

Trading economics reports that U.S inflation rose to 7.2% in January. That number is reportedly the highest since February 1982.

“Sometimes I will not buy things because the price is too high,” shopper Kay said.

And things aren’t getting better at the pump. AAA reports the national average for gas right now is $3.53 a gallon for regular unleaded.

And for some, they are staying home because of it.

“Gas is high, so we don’t go out as much. It’s over $3, so that impacts what we want to do,” Simeon Warren said.

Many people out shopping Monday said it’s hard not to notice things are higher at stores and at the gas pumps. But if it’s a necessity, they’ll buy it anyway.

“I don’t even look anymore, to be honest; I just pay for what I need,” Nikki Devine said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.