Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Higher prices find shoppers in search of deals

“I don’t even look anymore, to be honest; I just pay for what I need”
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — I’m sure you’ve been at the checkout counter at the grocery store or the gas station and you were just overwhelmed by the higher prices.

Lawana White was out Monday catching Presidents Day sales. She said this was the perfect day since everything is higher on the shelves.

“It’s frustrating but it’s nothing I can do about it.”

Trading economics reports that U.S inflation rose to 7.2% in January. That number is reportedly the highest since February 1982.

“Sometimes I will not buy things because the price is too high,” shopper Kay said.

And things aren’t getting better at the pump. AAA reports the national average for gas right now is $3.53 a gallon for regular unleaded.

And for some, they are staying home because of it.

“Gas is high, so we don’t go out as much. It’s over $3, so that impacts what we want to do,” Simeon Warren said.

Many people out shopping Monday said it’s hard not to notice things are higher at stores and at the gas pumps. But if it’s a necessity, they’ll buy it anyway.

“I don’t even look anymore, to be honest; I just pay for what I need,” Nikki Devine said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond

Latest News

DiamondJacks owner negotiating possible sale of riverboat license and property
DiamondJacks negotiating possible sale of Bossier casino license, property to Miss. group
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
West Memphis mayor responds to investigation of rat infestation at Family Dollar distribution center
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South remain closed after federal inspectors...
Memphis community leaders call for investigations into Family Dollar after rat infestation discovered
Infectious disease doctor speaks on likelihood of large contamination after Family Dollar investigation