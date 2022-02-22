Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products

Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products(Source: WMC)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South are shut down.

After multiple calls to Family Dollar’s headquarters Monday, we’re still not hearing about the next steps, but an employee said that they are the ones doing the cleaning inside and it may be several days before customers can shop at the stores again.

Most customers we spoke to said they had no idea that over 60 stores in Memphis were closed indefinitely after Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspectors found thousands of rodents inside the company’s distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.

One of the biggest concerns is the potential presence of salmonella. Some contaminated products include cosmetics, human food, medications, and medical devices.

There is concern that tainted products in the warehouse were shipped to local Family Dollar stores.

In a statement to Action News 5, Saturday, a Family Dollar spokesperson said, “We temporarily closed the affected stores in order to proficiently conduct the voluntary recall of certain FDA-regulated products.”

Late Monday evening, we saw activity inside the store presumably from employees working to get the store back open.

Meanwhile, Tennessee lawmakers are now calling on state agencies like the Tennessee Department of Health to launch independent investigations.

“That’s ridiculous. How could that go undetected all this time? That’s not a condition that sets up overnight,” said State Representative G.A. Hardaway.

Hardaway wants to know why other agencies didn’t discover the issue prior to the FDA.

However, Hardaway said Family Dollar stores do provide critical items, especially in food desserts or areas with no grocery stores.

For some customers, these stores are their only option.

Family Dollar did not say when it would reopen, but an employee said the target date to reopen is by the end of the week.

And just a reminder, some of the affected items should be thrown out. Other items, in unopened glass or metal cans, can be sanitized and used.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond

Latest News

Higher prices find shoppers in search of deals
DiamondJacks owner negotiating possible sale of riverboat license and property
DiamondJacks negotiating possible sale of Bossier casino license, property to Miss. group
404 Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
West Memphis mayor responds to investigation of rat infestation at Family Dollar distribution center
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores across the Mid-South remain closed after federal inspectors...
Memphis community leaders call for investigations into Family Dollar after rat infestation discovered