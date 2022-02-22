DiamondJacks negotiating possible sale of Bossier casino license, property to Miss. group

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — The owners of DiamondJacks are negotiating the possible sale of its riverboat license and property.

Selling the license and property is really about the only option left for the Bossier City casino’s parent company.

And the owners have only a 60-day extension to get it done or surrender their license to the state of Louisiana.

On Monday (Feb. 22), Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner that the company at the center of the negotiations is Foundation Gaming Group out of Mississippi.

”They have a very solid reputation in Mississippi; they own a property in Vicksburg and Tunica,” Johns said. “They were distressed properties that they bought. They turned them into viable, very profitable operations, according to the Mississippi regulators that I’ve spoken to. And so that is who they (DiamondJacks’ owners) are actually negotiating with.”

Selling the property would be the quickest route to getting the casino back in operation, Johns said.

