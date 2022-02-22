DeSoto officials looking for runaway teen boy

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen boy.

Johnny Ray Greer Jr., 16, was last seen at his home in Logansport on Feb. 11. The sheriff’s office first posted on Facebook about his disappearance Feb. 17. Officials say he’s considered to be a runaway; it’s not believed he’s in any danger at this time.

Greer is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 180lbs. He has brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Greer’s whereabouts should call 318-872-3956.

