Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

DeSoto officials looking for runaway teen boy

Johnny Ray Greer Jr., 16, was last seen at his house in Logansport on Feb. 11, 2022.
Johnny Ray Greer Jr., 16, was last seen at his house in Logansport on Feb. 11, 2022.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teen boy.

Johnny Ray Greer Jr., 16, was last seen at his home in Logansport on Feb. 11. The sheriff’s office first posted on Facebook about his disappearance Feb. 17. Officials say he’s considered to be a runaway; it’s not believed he’s in any danger at this time.

Greer is 5′3″ tall and weighs about 180lbs. He has brown/blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Greer’s whereabouts should call 318-872-3956.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
WANTED: Kendrick Cox, 30, of the 100 block of Cherie Loop in Natchitoches, is wanted on a...
2nd murder suspect is ‘armed and dangerous’; both accused of killing man found dead in pond
Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street bridge
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

Latest News

LIVE INTERVIEW: Son discusses 5k heart walk & run in memory of father, Dorsett Houston
LIVE INTERVIEW: Son honoring father who died from heart condition with 5k walk and run
An arctic front will put an end to the warm weather we have been seeing across the region.
Much colder weather to end week
The Bossier City Council is considering purchasing nearly three dozen new sidearms for special...
Bossier City Council considering new firearms for some first responders
Early voting for March primary in east Texas continues
Early voting for March primary in east Texas continues