Celebrating Mardi Gras safely, where to get free N95 masks

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year’s carnival season is long and eagerly awaited after COVID-19 imposed disruptions on Mardi Gras celebrations in 2021.

The Louisiana Department of Health said they’ve been keeping a close eye on metrics, encouraging you to celebrate safely as festivities continue this weekend. The LDH said the main challenge is that Louisiana is not where health officials would like it to be in terms of protection against COVID-19.

Dr. Paulette Grey Riveria with the LDH said that there are four main things to keep in mind when celebrating.

If you are ill, you are asked to refrain from participating in any events outside of your home. Riveria said the same goes for people who aren’t ill that are at risk of being severely ill because of underlying medical conditions. Then if you remove those categories, it comes down to how you’re going to protect yourself against COVID-19.

This comes with making sure you’re vaccinated, boosted, wear masks, and distancing.

“For those who may not be personally impacted by COVID or who may get a COVID infection and disease have mild disease, you really want to think about each other about protecting each other about protecting our community and it’s not just about how the individual experiences this pandemic, but how we experience it as a community, " said Dr. Riveria.

She said the most protective mask for adults is the N95 mask. You can find a graphic with the list of locations by clicking here.

If you want to get tested before you flock the streets there are several opportunities at home where you can do that.

You can find more testing sites on the health department website.

