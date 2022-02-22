Brian Kelly to introduce new LSU coaching staff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly is scheduled to hold a press conference to introduce his first coaching staff.

The defensive staff and special teams coordinator will be introduced on Wednesday, Feb. 23 that includes defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House, safeties coach Kerry Cooks, cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples, defensive line coach, and run game coordinator Jamar Cain and special teams coordinator Brian Polian.

On Thursday, Feb. 24 the offensive staff will be introduced that includes, offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock, associate head coach and running backs coach Frank Wilson, quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan, and wide receivers and passing game coordinator Cortez Hankton.

The press conference will be held from 12 p.m. till 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.