Bossier City Council considering new firearms for some first responders

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s a dangerous job. First responders often find themselves rushing into precarious situations, placing the safety of others before their own.

With the goal of mitigating risk to Bossier City’s more specialized emergency personnel, the city council is considering purchasing 35 Glock Model 17 sidearms equipped with a red dot optic for members of its special operations services, traditionally known as SWAT.

“It allows you to shoot with both eyes open,” said Lt. Bart Cavanaugh with the Bossier City Police Department. “If I’m looking at you and I’m trying to decide is that a gun, a knife, a cellphone, I need to have both eyes wide open so I can assess that situation.”

The city council unanimously approved the measure during the first reading at the Feb. 15 meeting and is expected to pass it at the next meeting, Cavanaugh said.

EMTs from the Bossier City Fire Department, who work alongside Bossier City’s SWAT teams, would also be armed with the weapon.

“We have eight paramedics that are assigned to the [SWAT] team on a part-time basis. We need to buy new firearms with a new optic system on the gun for them,” Lt. Cavanaugh explained. “We really like some continuity for training and operational tactics.”

If approved by the council, the weapons would cost $50,000, but the money would be allocated from the EMS Capital Contingency Fund.

“We want to make sure everyone has the same equipment and knows how to use it,” said Lt. Cavanaugh.

