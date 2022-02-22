Getting Answers
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Paul Pratt

By Domonique Benn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - During February, KSLA is honoring African Americans who have made a significant contribution to the ArkLaTex community.

Paul Pratt operates P-Square & Associates, Inc. and Paul Pratt: Allstate Insurance; he has lived in Shreveport his entire life.

He’s a graduate of LSUS and has a bachelor of science in finance. He also holds a banking and finance degree from SUSLA.

Pratt has held property, casualty, life, and health insurance licenses for nearly 30 years.

Currently a Louisiana Register lobbyist and the chairman the Better Business Bureau, Pratt is the first African American cofounder and treasurer for the Haynesville Shale Bass Tournament Board of Directors.

He was appointed by the Louisiana Lieutenant Governor’s Office as a commissioner for Volunteer Louisiana. He’s also the recipient of the Harry Blake Award and NAACP President’s Award in 2009.

