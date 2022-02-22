Getting Answers
After applying for Saints head coaching job, young fan gets surprise from Gayle Benson

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner...
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson waves to Saints fans during training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Airline Drive in Metairie, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Staff photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)(PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD, DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After legendary head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement, the lives of Saints fans everywhere were flipped upside down.

One young fan, Izzy, had a solution, however. She’d simply submit an application and fill the shoes of the Super Bowl winning, Coach of the Year recipient.

Twitter user @ssherma33 shared the photos of the reply and a special gift the Saints sent her daughter.

“So my girl applied to be the next HC of the @Saints when @SeanPayton retired,” she wrote. “Just got home from the parades this weekend and found an amazing surprise from the team! #whodat!”

Unfortunately, Saints owner Gayle Benson didn’t receive the application until after they had interviewed several other candidates from around the league and named Dennis Allen as new head coach.

Izzy got a letter from Mrs. Benson and a care package from the Saints, including a photo and a football signed by the team.

Dear Izzy,

Thank you for your letter regarding the head coach position. I am sorry we received this after we hired Coach Dennis Allen and you were not part of our interview process.

It was so nice to learn about your family.

Please be assured I will pass your letter on to Coach Allen and should we get an opening we will let you know.

Keep up the good work on your grades, I am so proud of you for your 100% on your Math report card.

Stay well, continue to work hard in school and always remember you can do anything you work for and set your mind to.

May you receive many continued blessings.

With kindest personal regards,

Gayle Benson

PS- I have enclosed a football and team photo for you and Zakk. See you at the games!

