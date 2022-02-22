Addressing hiring rumors for Shreveport’s Amazon fulfillment center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rumors have circulated on social media, alleging hiring struggles for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Shreveport.

However, the company, along with Caddo Commissioner Steven Jackson, dispelled those rumors on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“Amazon has not posted any jobs,” Jackson said. “Some people have probably responded to some spam posts that are out there...folks should be on the lookout for announcements from the City of Shreveport, the mayor’s office, the parish commission, the governor’s office. It’s going to be widely known when they start hiring.”

In an emailed statement, an Amazon spokesperson said the rumors were untrue and that the company has “not begun hiring for the majority of our fulfillment positions.”

“We still plan to launch a new facility in Shreveport, LA, providing over 1,000 full time jobs, starting at $15/hour with comprehensive benefits from day one. The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing. We are a dynamic business and we have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are evolving and under construction across the country. It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network. We’ll provide an update on our launch timing at a later date.”

