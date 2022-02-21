Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

UNO student pronounced dead upon arrival at hospital

Ciaya Whetstone
Ciaya Whetstone(Facebook)
By Andrés Fuentes and Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead after she was brought to a New Orleans hospital on Saturday.

According to NOPD, police received a call of a woman arriving at the hospital around 6:54 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 19. She was pronounced dead upon arrival by hospital staff.

A co-worker, Dawn Gegenheimer, identified the woman as Ciaya Jordan Whetstone.

Gegenheimer says Whetstone got in an Uber around 1 a.m. and was not seen or heard from again until she showed up at the hospital and was pronounced dead several hours later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and her death remains unclassified at this time.

Whetstone’s cause of death remains under investigation, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

In a Facebook post, Gegenheimer says Whetstone was from South Carolina, in New Orleans for school.

“She had the cutest East Coast accent you ever heard,” Gegenheimer said.

School officials say Ciaya Jordan Whetstone was a Business Administration junior at UNO.

“As a University, few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student. Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends,” University President John Nicklow said in a statement.

Counseling is being offered for students and employees.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Authorities have searched Steven W. Burkett’s home in the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in...
Authorities search missing Natchitoches Parish man’s home for clues as to his disappearance

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Garyville
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Garyville
TxDOT to hold meeting for proposed I-20 widening project in Harrison County
A developing cold front will bring much colder temperatures and multiple days of rain chances...
Multiple weather makers roll through this week