TxDOT to hold meeting for proposed I-20 widening project in Harrison County

By Christian Terry
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HALLSVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT will be holding a virtual meeting with an in-person option to present improvements to the proposed I-20 widening project.

The virtual meeting will take place at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 22. An in-person meeting will happen from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hallsville Junior High School cafeteria.

The limits of the proposed project would extend from FM 450 to SH 43, in Harrison County.

TxDOT said the purpose of the proposed project is to reconstruct and widen I-20 from 2 lanes to three lanes in each direction to increase the capacity.  This will improve regional mobility and address pavement deficiencies on this major corridor. Proposed improvements along I-20 from FM 450 to SH 43 will include construction of one-way frontage roads, construction of new entrance and exit ramps from Galilee Rd to FM 968, and upgrades to grade separated interchanges.

The proposed project is anticipated to require approximately 57 acres of new right of way.

For more information, and for the link to the meeting when it goes live, click here.

