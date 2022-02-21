Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

“They were loving people”: Aunt remembers family members killed in home fire

TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh,...
TJ Donahoe (top left), Haleigh Wiese (top right), and their three children Joseph, Tenzleigh, and Jordan (from bottom left to right) were killed when their home caught on fire late Saturday night.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLYNN, Texas (KBTX) - A family of five including three young children was killed in a home fire that started late Saturday night in Leon County.

The fire started on County Road 449 in Flynn just before midnight. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office to find out what caused it.

Danielle Adams is the Aunt of TJ Donahoe, who’s the family’s father. She also lives right next door. Adams says their home was filled with love.

“They were amazing people. TJ and Haleigh were great parents,” Adams said. “TJ would do anything for anybody. He would always come out and help if there was work that needed to be done, he was always involved. We’re a big family. We always go to the lake together and birthday parties and all that together.”

Donahoe and his fiancée Haleigh Wiese had three young children. Adams says 4-year-old Joseph, 2-year-old Tenzleigh, and 5-month-old Jordan were great nieces and nephews.

“They liked to come outside and play all the time, and they loved to be around family,” Adams said. “Whenever we were outside and it was warm enough for them to be outside, they were always with us. Their kids were very loving people.”

Adams was leaving to head into town the morning of the fire when Joseph and Tenzleigh came outside to give her hug and say “I love you.” Adams says it was the last time she saw them.

“Our family always tells each other we love them,” Adams said. “Their parents taught them if somebody says I love you, it’s true, and you say it back.”

Adams says not having all of them come over just to talk and be together is what she’ll miss the most.

“Just not seeing them smile and coming outside and saying ‘Hi Aunt Daniel,’ because the little boy called me Aunt Daniel. That was what he called me. Just seeing them light up when they see their family and come running out and giving us hugs and stuff.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
NFL player J.J. Sneed serves as grand marshal for Minden’s MLK & Black History parade

Latest News

For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street Bridge
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues
We are tracking scattered showers and storms all week long as a cold front slowly pushes...
Rain chances all week long
DJ Faze to perform at lighting of Texas Street Bridge
DJ Faze to perform at lighting of Texas Street Bridge
Dr. George Bakowski talks generous donation to make lighting of Texas Street Bridge possible
Dr. George Bakowski talks generous donation to make lighting of Texas Street Bridge possible