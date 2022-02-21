State Rep. Cedric Glover wants governor to veto Louisiana’s new redistricting maps

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s up to Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards if the newly proposed congressional lines will go into law.

On Friday, the state Legislature passed new lines that are largely the same compared to current lines. KSLA News 12 talked with state Rep. and former Shreveport Mayor Cedric Glover about what impact that has.

“When you take a number away from this region, it gives us less clout, less ability, less leverage to be able to effectively advocate on behalf of Shreveport and the surrounding area.”

Glover made a tweet over the weekend saying, in part: “Hard to imagine a worse outcome for the Shreveport area from the just adjourned redistricting special session.”

Many lawmakers and advocacy groups have voiced their disapproval of those bills because they believe the current maps do not properly represent Louisiana’s minority demographics.

“This is all reflective of what was called for in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, is that you do not draw single-member districts in ways that have the effect being able to effectively diminish the voting strength of what is clearly established as protective classes in places like Louisiana,” Glover said.

He also noted that major institutions like the state Capitol, Southern University and Louisiana State University give southern parts of the state an advantage.

“It’s very difficult oftentimes to be able to get the kind of attention or recognition in resources in this part of the state,” he said of northern Louisiana.

In a statement, Edwards said he would “closely review” the proposed maps.

“I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African-American population in our state over the last 10 years, allowing for minority groups to have an opportunity at electing candidates of their own choosing, and I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement,” the governor said.

Glover said he hopes Edwards vetoes the maps.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.