Showers likely all week with a cool down on its way

(KSLA) - Showers and storms will be possible everyday this week. At times we will have heavy downpours. The severe threat also looks to stay very low. Speaking of low, temperatures will also be going down.

This evening will continue to be very gloomy. There may also be a couple isolated showers hanging around. If you are planning anything outdoors, you may want the umbrella to be safe. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and struggle to cool down at all. It should still be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Overnight, there will be some strong to severe storms passing just to our north, outside of the ArkLaTex. This is where we could see some strong and gusty winds. Those wind gusts could get up to 60s mph. If you live north of I-30, I would be prepared for some showers and maybe some storms overnight. Elsewhere, it will be cloudy with limited rain and no severe weather. Temperatures will also cool down to only the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be another cloudy, gloomy day. There will be a better chance for rain in the morning before it mostly all moves to our east and outside of the viewing area in the afternoon. I would still have the umbrella with you as you head out the door in the morning. Temperatures will be warming up to the upper 70s near 80 degrees. Although it will start too cool down sooner around the I-30 corridor.

Wednesday will be another wet day. I have the rain chance up to 50% since there will be a lot of off and on activity throughout the day. It should not be anything too heavy, but it will be enough to warrant an umbrella. Temperatures will be cooling down throughout the day. It will be fairly warm in the morning, but will be much colder in the afternoon. So, you may also need a jacket as well.

Temperatures Thursday will struggle to warm up. More rain looks likely as an upper level disturbance will ride along a stalled cold front. This cold front arrives Wednesday and will bring some rain and the cooler weather. The front will then stall just south of the ArkLaTex Thursday setting up for a chilly day with some more rain moving in from the west. I would definitely have the rain gear on this day.

Friday will be a bit drier, but maybe not completely dry. A couple light and isolated showers will be possible. There should also be some more sunshine mixing in as well. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 50s. So another chilly day is expected. Winter is still not done!

This weekend may have a little rain, but not much. I would not cancel any plans just yet. There will be more of the rain Saturday, then should be much better on Sunday. Temperatures will be on the cool side, but will be starting to warm back up. I would still recommend a jacket if you head out at all.

Have a great week despite the gloomy weather! Stay aware of any storms and stay warm by the end of the week!

