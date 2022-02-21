Scattered showers and storms expected throughout week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning and happy President’s Day! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend, especially any of you that attended the Krewe of Centaur parade on Saturday. As we kick off a new week the beautiful weather we had over the weekend will be swapped out with the scattered showers and storms we’re seeing this morning with more on the way throughout the week. This will be due to a stationary frontal boundary to our north that will allow storm systems to move along it all week long with our weather not truly clearing out and improving until the second half of Friday. Temperatures to start off the week will be very much on then warm side with highs in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday even with scattered showers and storms. We will turn much colder though at the end of the week with highs on in the 40s on Friday with more chilly and potentially wet weather over the weekend.

We are tracking potential wet weather every single day this week. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning you’ll want to grab the rain gear as we are dealing with scattered showers this morning across the central ArkLaTex. This hit and miss nature of the wet weather will continue throughout the day with the focus of the showers and storms perhaps turning a little farther to the north where we could also find a few isolated strong and severe storms this afternoon with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Even with the scattered wet weather and cloud cover we are expecting a very warm day with widespread highs in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon giving the region much more of a Spring feel.

As we go through the week we are expecting a very unsettled pattern as the front to our north slowly moves south, not to truly push through the ArkLaTex until Thursday. Out ahead of it more warm weather with hit and miss showers and storms. Tuesday will again feature very warm weather a few isolated thunderstorms across the eastern ArkLaTex, but also maybe a couple rays of sunshine as well. Wednesday will mark the turning point with our temperatures as the front starts to push in with highs in the 60s and more wet weather. The wet weather continues off and on Thursday as temperatures continue to fall with them bottoming out on Friday with highs only in the 40s. The good news is that we will be right at the edge of the cold air so we don’t anticipate a hard freeze on the way for the region currently.

But as we head into the weekend we could see even more wet weather as the front stalls out across the ArkLaTex. Yet another developing area of low pressure could move along it, bringing more wet weather. The timeframe right now of this system would be Saturday night through Sunday morning. Thanks to all the ample cloud cover and wet weather temperatures will continue to stay on the chilly side with highs in the upper 40s and 50s both days. So don’t expect exactly great outdoors weather over the weekend.

In the meantime, get ready for a very warm and for some, wet start to the week! Have a good Monday!

