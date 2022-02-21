Savage Skills Work: Elite trying to shift AAU culture in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rayvin miller is trying to shift the culture here in Shreveport on the AAU circuit. The former professional basketball player is the head coach and CEO of Savage Skills Work (SSW) Elite and is thoroughly invested in her players.

“Everything I do is for those girls behind me. I’d sacrifice everything for those girls behind me,” said Miller.

Rayvin started SSW: Elite in 2017 out of her own pocket. The young ladies practice in a rented space now, but before they played wherever they could dribble a ball.

“We started training [near] century link. Running up the hill, dribbling up the hill, dribbling in the grass, that’s all we had,” said Miller.

Miller has consistently saved her own funds and by doing so has really helped improve the game of numerous young ladies that play in the Arklatex.

“She means everything,” said Zaniaya Kingsby, one of the high schoolers that trains with Miller.

“They helped build my confidence by encouraging me when I messed up…It helped me become stronger mentally and physically as a player,” said Kylise Edgerson, a middle school player just starting basketball.

“She really got me better. I used to not be able to dribble on my left side, but she’s really helped with that,” said Shaniyah Webb, starting guard at Homer High School.

Miller has spearheaded this group and helped them reach new heights which includes a national basketball schedule this year for AAU. Now, the team is in need of donations and funds to really continue to support the grassroots style here in Shreveport.

“We’ve done everything from car washes to selling plates. We know what its going to take now because these are flying trips now, not just driving,” said Miller.

Rayvin also has big goals for her overall facility.

“I want to keep growing and eventually have a full basketball gym and more teams,” said Miller.

Finally, the former professional mentioned that at the end of the day, nothing is going to stop her from teaching these girls.

“Right now, I’m just grateful for what we have and I’m looking forward to whatever God continues to bless us with.”

