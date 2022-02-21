Getting Answers
Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win invalidated

FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., May 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby win has been invalidated “and all purse money forfeited,” according to Monday’s ruling by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

The horse was disqualified for a positive drug test.

Robert A. Baffort, the horse’s trainer, is suspended 90 days and fined $7,500.

The Prontico colt won Baffert his record seventh Kentucky Derby on May 1, 2021, WAVE reported.

Eight days later, the trainer announced the horse has tested positive for betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory that is prohibited in Kentucky on race day, in a post-Derby drug test.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WAVE contributed to this report.

