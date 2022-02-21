Getting Answers
Man shot to death in New Orleans Costco parking lot, NOPD says

A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans'...
A 44-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night (Feb. 20) in the parking lot of New Orleans' Costco warehouse store, the NOPD said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 44-year-old man was shot to death in the parking lot of New Orleans’ Costco warehouse store, police said Sunday night (Feb. 20).

The victim’s identity was not immediately disclosed. But New Orleans police said the fatal shooting appeared to have stemmed from a domestic dispute, based upon their preliminary investigation.

The NOPD said the alleged shooter was taken to police headquarters for questioning, but disclosed no information about the suspect or where the person was found when detained.

Police said the man was killed around 7:03 p.m., which is just over an hour after the store’s Sunday closing time of 6 p.m. Authorities have not indicated whether the victim was a store employee or customer.

New Orleans EMS personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene, which was the southern parking lot of the warehouse store at 3900 Dublin St., adjacent to Hollygrove and Gert Town.

The New Orleans Costco has been the scene of several violent crimes in the past three months, prompting the company to employ a private security car to patrol its parking lot.

Two women reported being carjacked while loading groceries in the Costco parking lot over a three-day span in mid-November.

And just three weeks ago, New Orleans realtor Kelleye Rhein was seriously injured when she was dragged and run over Feb. 1 by a carjacker who victimized her in the middle of the afternoon while she was pumping gas at the Costco fueling station.

In the latter case, police arrested 18-year-old Tyrese Harris, whom they said they also suspect was the person captured on a customer’s dashboard camera the night before (Jan. 31) failing on a similar carjacking attempt at the store’s gas station.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

