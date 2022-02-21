Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

No injuries reported after explosion at Marathon refinery

Breaking news
Breaking news(KSLA)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a reported explosion at the Marathon refinery in Garyville.

A spokesperson for Marathon Petroleum says a fire began after an explosion around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

The sheriff’s office says employees heard the explosion in their offices. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion miles away.

Officials say there are no reported injuries.

The explosion was contained to the Marathon property, Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed.

Air monitoring has been deployed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
NFL player J.J. Sneed serves as grand marshal for Minden’s MLK & Black History parade

Latest News

A developing cold front will bring much colder temperatures and multiple days of rain chances...
Multiple weather makers roll through this week
City announces road closures ahead of celebration at Texas Street Bridge
City announces road closures ahead of celebration at Texas Street Bridge
For the first time since 2016, the Texas Street Bridge is coming back to life with thousands of...
BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street Bridge
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues