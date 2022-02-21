Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Texarkana, Texas

13 were stolen this weekend alone; and some thefts occurred “during normal daytime hours”
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide. (Source: Gray TV file photo)
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide. (Source: Gray TV file photo)(Joplin Police Department)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — An old problem has resurfaced in Texarkana, Texas. And police there are asking residents to remain alert.

“There is no reason for the influx; but this weekend, we were hit. We had several reports,” Sgt. Kim Weaver said.

This weekend alone, she said, 13 catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in Texarkana, Texas. And the thieves were brazen.

“The most recent ones we had occurred during normal daytime hours,” Weaver explained. “We have had other ones reported overnight where businesses have had vehicles with their catalytic converters stolen.”

Greg Adams, of Adam’s Automotive, said some customers have come in for a vehicle check to find their catalytic converter gone.

“When someone cuts this off, it is going to sound like a dirt track truck, really loud.”

Catalytic converters are used to help reduce dangerous emissions from a vehicle exhaust system. But that’s not why the converters are being stolen.

“The precious metals inside the converter are platinum, palladium  and rhodium. And they are very expensive and rare special metals,” Adams explained.

Police do not know whether these thefts are being made by local people or a group passing through the area. But authorities believe the thieves already have a buyer for the stolen parts.

Police say that it only take seconds to remove the catalytic converter and that they want people to remain alert.

“They are taking a battery saw and cutting them off, slide under the vehicle real quick,” Adams said.

Weaver advised residents: “If they see anybody in a parking lot getting under a vehicle to call 911.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Authorities have searched Steven W. Burkett’s home in the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in...
Authorities search missing Natchitoches Parish man’s home for clues as to his disappearance

Latest News

FULL INTERVIEW: U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
FULL INTERVIEW: U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
John Ehret student killed in shooting
John Ehret High student shot to death early Monday in Marrero, JPSO says
According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships