Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

California man rescued after fall from boat and 5 hour swim in freezing waters

A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of...
A man was rescued after falling off of his boat and swimming five miles off the coast of California.(TowboatUS Ventura)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A California man survived after falling off his boat and swimming for five hours in freezing water while wearing just shorts and a T-shirt.

The commercial fisherman took his boat out on the Santa Barbara Channel around 5 p.m. local time on Jan. 26, according to TowBoatUS Ventura.

A man who fell off his boat in California swam five miles through freezing waters before being...
A man who fell off his boat in California swam five miles through freezing waters before being rescued.(TowBoatUS Ventura)

On his way back to dry land, rough waters caused him to lose his balance and fall.

The boat drifted away, and he was unable to catch up to it. He swam for five hours before he found an oil platform, which was lit up.

The platform’s crew helped him up and called the Coast Guard. He was taken to a hospital and treated for hypothermia.

A man who fell off of his boat and swam five miles off the coast of California was helped by...
A man who fell off of his boat and swam five miles off the coast of California was helped by the crew of an oil platform.(TowBoatUS Ventura)

A boating crew helped him recover his boat the next day. A tracking device led them to his boat, which was stuck on a rocky beach.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
Authorities have searched Steven W. Burkett’s home in the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in...
Authorities search missing Natchitoches Parish man’s home for clues as to his disappearance

Latest News

FULL INTERVIEW: U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
FULL INTERVIEW: U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver