BRIDGE OF UNITY: Thousands of lights twinkle on Texas Street Bridge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - New life and light are coming to the Texas Street Bridge for the first time since going dark in 2016. The bridge, which connects downtown Shreveport to Bossier City, was carefully rigged with thousands of lights; it’s all thanks to the generosity of a Shreveport doctor and various community organizations.

Dr. George Bakowski, an optometrist who practiced in Shreveport for 45 years, says he felt compelled to donate $1 million to help flick the lights back on after learning they were turned off six years ago.

“For the last 45 years, the local community has supported my practice of optometry, and I decided to give back something that could be enjoyed by everyone,” said Dr. Bakowski. “The bridge created civic pride, economic development, and gave us a footprint on a map.”

Lights on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights dance across the 2,982 foot bridge in an array of colors and spark a newfound energy between Shreveport and Bossier City.

“It’s like it’s come back to life,” added Dr. Bakowski. “This is like a newborn baby I suppose.”

The lights will officially illuminate the Shreveport-Bossier skyline starting Tuesday, Feb. 22. A party, featuring live music, food trucks, fireworks, and lights shows, is taking place in downtown Shreveport by the Riverview Theater starting at 5 p.m.

Since the lighting is happening on 2/2/22, patrons can pay $222.22 to get married by the bridge during the party to keep the theme of “unity” alive. Residents can also pay $222.22 to “adopt” one of the lights.

13,000 NEW LED lights shine on the Texas Street Bridge for the first time since 2016. ⁦@KSLA⁩ is speaking live with a generous donor who helped spark the creativity. pic.twitter.com/jZvtUoCVox — Christian Piekos (@ChristianPiekos) February 21, 2022

“What better way to connect Shreveport and Bossier City then to have symbolic unity best described in marriages and weddings?” said Pam Atchison, executive director of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC). “More than 28 couples are going to take their vows and recite them in front of this beautiful bridge.”

Different community organizations and government entities worked together to bring this project to fruition, including the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Bossier Arts Council, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau, as well as the City of Shreveport.

Additional funding for the bridge comes from the Red River Waterway Commission, Louisiana Public Service Commission, Shreveport Downtown Development Authority, National Foundation for the Arts, and Will Atkins.

William Joyce, an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and Keith Hanson, chief technology officer for the City of Shreveport, also put their creative minds together to bring this idea to life.

“This work is a cool blend of the ideas and skills of technologists and artists,” Hanson said in a news release. “As technologists, we are bringing Bill’s and other artists’ creative vision to life on a 3,000 foot canvas 90 feet over the Red River.”

