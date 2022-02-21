BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Wanda Henderson-Thomas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black History Month continues, and KSLA’s Domonique Benn is highlighting another historic figure in the ArkLaTex.

Dr. Wanda Henderson-Thomas wears many hats. She’s the associate dean for the LSU Health School of Medicine, professor for the Department of Pediatrics, and she still sees the smallest patients in the clinic.

“Being a pediatrician kind of helps you renew yourself every day. If I walk in one room, I may see a newborn, in another room, maybe a 17-year- old. Never in a million years did I think I would be in a senior administrative role. I know that it was all God,” Dr. Henderson-Thomas said. “I think it is fact that equitable, fair healthcare should be a priority for everyone. Having someone who understands your healthcare and your background is paramount.

“My role as dean of students is to help select students who will help fulfill that mission. We should have a medical school representative of the patients we see and serve, get a real sense of what it is like to take care of a healthcare community,” she said.

