Authorities search missing Natchitoches Parish man’s home for clues as to his disappearance

3 locations on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville also have been searched
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Natchitoches Parish authorities have searched a missing man’s residence for any clue as to what has become of him.

Steven W. Burkett, 49, of the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in Marthaville, last was heard from early the morning of Feb. 12. She reported his disappearance to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office about 11 p.m. Feb. 13.

In addition to his home, sheriff’s detectives have since searched three locations on Preston Hayes Road near Marthaville on foot, ATVs and horseback. Assisting were personnel from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Many Police Department, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 7, cadaver dogs from Shreveport Fire Department as well as help from Ark-La-Tex K-9 Rescue. Retired Natchitoches Sheriff Victor Jones also volunteered his time and personal equipment.

But there’s’ still no sign of Burkett.

He stands 5′11″ tall, weighs 175 lbs and has brown eyes and medium-length brown hair.

Burkett last was seen driving a dark gray GMC 4X4 pickup with a decal in the lower left of the rear glass plus fender flares. No license plate information was immediately available.

In addition to Marthaville, he has ties to Natchitoches and Robeline in Natchitoches Parish and Many and Florien in Sabine Parish.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Burkett to call the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-352-6432 or sheriff’s Detective Lt. Jonathan Byles at 318-357-7830.

