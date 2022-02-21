2 Grambling State coeds chosen as HBCU STEM Queens by Ebony Magazine

(KSLA) — Two Grambling State coeds are breaking barriers by being chosen as HBCU STEM Queens by Ebony Magazine.

“There was an advertisement of a black African-American woman. She had like a crown on. And it said STEM queen sponsored by Ebony competition,” explained Destney Johnson, who is a junior.

The Atlanta resident and her cousin Taylor Johnson, a freshman from Little Rock, Ark., made the cover of the special edition Ebony Magazine released this month.

“We were of the 10 that got selected for finalist. And how this happened is we had to get a lot of people to vote for us,” Destney Johnson explained. “Whoever has the most votes at the end of the competition, we won a trip to Los Angeles, we won a mentorship and a scholarship.”

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

“For Black History Month, and ahead of this year’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science, EBONY Media has partnered with OLAY to release a special, limited edition EBONY commemorative print issue,” says an explainer on the magazine’s website. “Featuring the winners of its longest-running editorial franchise — the reimagined HBCU Queens — as the cover stars, and with a new focus on STEM this year, the popular initiative is dedicated to recognizing collegiate Black women who are poised to affect significant change locally and globally.”

Destney Johnson is majoring in computer information systems with the goal of becoming a comupter engineer, according to her bio at ebony.com. Taylor Johnson is majoring in nursing and aims to be a radiologist.

“The first day, it was like a meet and greet; we met the staff and the people who would be helping us,” Destney Johnson said. “We received some bags and (a) nice lab coat.”

The pair said it’s an accomplishment they never would have imagined.

“It’s exciting and it doesn’t stop here,” Destney Johnson said. “We have a lot of younger siblings and people that look up to us. So we know that we have to keep going and make a path.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.