Shreveport police officer involved in multi-vehicle crash at busy intersection

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to dispatchers. An officer responding to the call was traveling southbound on Youree Drive heading in the direction of the reported shooting. However, later it was determined that the report of the shooting was false.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A police officer is recovering after they were involved in a four-car pile-up on Youree Drive, late Sunday morning.

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self-inflicted shooting came into dispatchers. An officer responding to the call was traveling southbound, using their lights and sirens, on Youree Drive heading in the direction of the reported shooting. However, later it was determined that the report of the shooting was false.

As the police officer was turning east from Youree Drive onto E. 70th street, a black SUV heading northbound on Youree Drive struck the police vehicle. The SPD vehicle then struck two other vehicles.

The officer received minor injuries.

Crews remain at the scene to divert drivers from westbound E. 70th Street.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

