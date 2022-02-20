Police investigating after woman shot at Vicksburg Walmart

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday afternoon at Walmart on Iowa Boulevard.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.

The victim was transported to UMMC, and there is currently no word on her condition.

The suspect has turned herself into the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that both parties are residents of Tallulah, Louisiana and that this is an isolated incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and additional information will be released when it becomes available.

