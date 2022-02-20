NFL player J.J. Sneed serves as grand marshal for Minden’s MLK & Black History parade

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden held a Martin Luther King Jr. & Black History Month parade on Saturday, Feb. 19.

There was a lot of fun to be had, including a battle of the bands between the area’s high schools. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spoke with the parade’s Grand Marshall, NFL player and Minden native L’Jarius “J.J.” Sneed about the big day.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to be in the parade, to celebrate Black history. As Martin Luther King said, you know, keep chasing your dreams. Don’t ever give up. To the kids, again keep chasing your dreams. Believe in yourself and no matter what, don’t listen to what nobody can’t tell you,” he said.

The parade’s theme was Stop the Violence.

