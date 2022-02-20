Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

NFL player J.J. Sneed serves as grand marshal for Minden’s MLK & Black History parade

(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden held a Martin Luther King Jr. & Black History Month parade on Saturday, Feb. 19.

There was a lot of fun to be had, including a battle of the bands between the area’s high schools. KSLA News 12′s Jade Myers spoke with the parade’s Grand Marshall, NFL player and Minden native L’Jarius “J.J.” Sneed about the big day.

“It’s a blessing to me to be able to be in the parade, to celebrate Black history. As Martin Luther King said, you know, keep chasing your dreams. Don’t ever give up. To the kids, again keep chasing your dreams. Believe in yourself and no matter what, don’t listen to what nobody can’t tell you,” he said.

The parade’s theme was Stop the Violence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernie Campbell (10-18-1983
Man killed during drug deal on Barbara Avenue; suspect arrested
Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods
Schuncey Bates (6-13-1977
Argument leads to man being shot in face; suspect arrested
Damion Sherfield
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies; suspect arrested
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Krewe of Centaur 2022
Krewe of Centaur rolls out for Mardi Gras 2022
Krewe of Centaur rolls in Shreveport
Krewe of Centaur rolls in Shreveport
Minden holds MLK & Black History Month parade
Minden holds MLK & Black History Month parade
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19