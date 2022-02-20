Getting Answers
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought

By Alex Onken
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering after being shot on Saturday night in Shreveport.

Officers say the shooting happened after 9 p.m. on Feb. 19 near the corner of Hollywood Avenue and Kennedy Drive. That’s near Shreveport Regional Airport.

The victim told police he was walking on the sidewalk near the intersection when a car pulled up and someone inside shot him in the knee.

He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

