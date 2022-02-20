Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Krewe of Centaur rolls out for Mardi Gras 2022

Krewe of Centaur 2022
Krewe of Centaur 2022(KSLA)
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Krewe of Centaur rolled out on Saturday, Feb. 19, with lots of families in attendance to enjoy the fun.

The floats were decked out with all kinds of decorations goodies to throw. Many paradegoers traveled from out of town to see the parade.

The theme for this year was 30 Years of Fantasy. The krewe tells KSLA News 12 they have been preparing for the parade since last year.

RELATED - BEHIND THE SCENES: Krewe of Centaur prepares for 2022 parade

