Keaston Willis goes crazy from three-point range

The sophomore hits eight three pointers, one shy of a Louisiana Tech school record
(James Hadnot)
By James Hadnot
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Keaston Willis was the last one shooting during the shootaround session prior to Louisiana Tech’s, 95-71 shellacking of UTSA.

“I put a lot of work in in shooting that’s one of my best attributes, but all credit to my teammates they found me and I was hot tonight,” said Sophomore Guard, Keaston Willis.

His pregame routine proved very sufficient. The native of Sulphur Springs sprayed eight three-pointers in the win over the Roadrunners.

Willis was one three pointer away from tying a school record for most threes in a game. It’s happened on two occasions prior. Kenyon McNeal at UTSA in 2013 and Johnny Miller at Western Kentucky in 1997.

“Keaston was sensational today. I thought the guys did a great job of finding him…guys really found the hot hand and that was Keaston tonight,” said Head Coach, Eric Konkol.

Willis also had a Louisiana Tech career high, 30 points. Willis collegiate career high was set at Incarnate Word and was 34.

“Tonight, we played more connected and more together and I think that was the difference,” said Willis.

