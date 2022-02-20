Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Children nearly hit by train in Slidell near Krewe of Titans’ parade route

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:44 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Two children playing on tracks Saturday night (Feb. 19) during a Mardi Gras parade nearly were hit by an oncoming train, Slidell police said.

The incident happened near the Krewe of Titans’ parade route on Front Street. The train applied emergency brakes just in time, causing some of the rail cars to detach.

No injuries were reported, but a crew had to be called out to make repairs, police said in a social media post.

Slidell Police reminded paradegoers to use extreme caution along railroad tracks during parades.

Train Incident UPDATE: The train has been repaired. The train conductor is waiting for the parade crowd to clear so they...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Saturday, February 19, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Before 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, a report of a possible self inflicted shooting came in to...
Shreveport police officer involved in 4-vehicle crash at busy intersection
He was brought to a Shreveport hospital by someone in a private vehicle. Police say his injury...
Man shot in knee in west Shreveport; suspect sought
Recall
Family Dollar issues voluntary recall for possible rodent contamination of items
Hundreds of Family Dollars across the South are closed after the FDA discovered a massive rat...
Hundreds of Family Dollar stores closed due to rodent infestation
NFL player J.J. Sneed serves as grand marshal for Minden’s MLK & Black History parade

Latest News

Dr. Wanda Henderson-Thomas
BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Dr. Wanda Henderson-Thomas
- Head Coach and CEO of Savage Skills Work Elite, Rayvin Miller
Savage Skills Work: Elite trying to shift AAU culture in Shreveport
Lawmakers left this special session frustrated after they failed to fix the state's budget...
Is the redistricting fight really over? Here’s why it will likely continue
Authorities have searched Steven W. Burkett’s home in the 100 block of Eddie Williams Road in...
Authorities search missing Natchitoches Parish man’s home for clues as to his disappearance
4-vehicle wreck sends police officer, 5 others to hospital
4-vehicle wreck sends police officer, 5 others to hospital