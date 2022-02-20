Capital region rocking and rolling with parades 9 days before Fat Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to let the good times roll. On a sunny day in downtown Baton Rouge, parade goers say they are ready to celebrate.

“I missed the first two years, so I was not missing this year,” said Cathy Zargodnik, who is originally from New Jersey. However, since she moved to Louisiana Mardi Gras has become her favorite holiday.

“Next year, I want to be on my own krewe, I think this is the freaking coolest thing in the world…the balls, the whole everything,” explained Zargodnik.

One of the oldest running parades in Baton Rouge, Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, rolled in style with lavish floats and beads, giving folks something to smile about.

One of the oldest running parades in Baton Rouge, Krewe Mystique de la Capitale, rolls in style with lavish floats and beads. (WAFB)

“It’s a time to relax, have a good time, and forget all your worries,” said Robby McGimsey.

After a year of no parades, revelers on the parade route, like Lana Hendricks, says her favorite thing about Mardi Gras isn’t the throws. It’s just getting the chance to be with her friends and family.

“Just getting together with my friends and my family, it’s something that I’ve always loved ever since I was a kid. It’s just togetherness,” explained Hendricks.

RELATED: 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Krewe of Denham Springs rolls through Denham Springs and the Krewe of Ascension Mambo rolls through Gonzales.

RELATED: Krewe of Artemis kicks off weekend of parades in Baton Rouge

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.