Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Bulldogs blitz UTSA big at home, 95-71

Keaston Willis’ 30 points push Louisiana Tech to victory
(James Hadnot)
By James Hadnot
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech handles business beating against University of Texas-San Antonio, topping the Roadrunners, 95-71. This win was important for the Bulldogs because of their recent sputtering at the Thomas Assembly Center. Tech had lost three straight at home.

“We engaged our guys to control things we could control and play with confidence because we have a lot of players who can be explosive,” said Head Coach, Eric Konkol.

This was the message after Thursday’s home loss to UTEP and two players detonated for Louisiana Tech.

Keaston Willis had a Louisiana Tech career high, 30 points in the win. Cobe Williams poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs as well.

“Guys were really unselfish today and really locked in on taking great shots. When you take great shots they are more likely to go in at a higher rate,” said Konkol.

Next for Louisiana Tech is Rice University on the road this upcoming Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ernie Campbell (10-18-1983
Man killed during drug deal on Barbara Avenue; suspect arrested
Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins sentenced on sex crimes, giving children tainted baked goods
Schuncey Bates (6-13-1977
Argument leads to man being shot in face; suspect arrested
Damion Sherfield
Man shot inside Shreveport store dies; suspect arrested
A mother says her 2-year-old daughter is traumatized after being locked alone inside a dark...
Mom finds 2-year-old daughter locked alone inside daycare

Latest News

Keaston Willis goes crazy from three-point range
KSLA Sports - Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021
Huntington High School dismantles South Terrebonne
KSLA Sports - Friday, Jan. 28, 2022
Southwood High School handles business at home in opening round playoff win
GIRLS PLAYOFFS: AIRLINE HS VS. H.L BOURGEOIS
Airline High School crushes H.L. Bourgeois in opening round of playoffs