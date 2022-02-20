Bulldogs blitz UTSA big at home, 95-71

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech handles business beating against University of Texas-San Antonio, topping the Roadrunners, 95-71. This win was important for the Bulldogs because of their recent sputtering at the Thomas Assembly Center. Tech had lost three straight at home.

“We engaged our guys to control things we could control and play with confidence because we have a lot of players who can be explosive,” said Head Coach, Eric Konkol.

This was the message after Thursday’s home loss to UTEP and two players detonated for Louisiana Tech.

Keaston Willis had a Louisiana Tech career high, 30 points in the win. Cobe Williams poured in 19 points for the Bulldogs as well.

“Guys were really unselfish today and really locked in on taking great shots. When you take great shots they are more likely to go in at a higher rate,” said Konkol.

Next for Louisiana Tech is Rice University on the road this upcoming Thursday.

