17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left a 17-year-old boy dead and two others injured.

The incident happened at the former Club 318 on the 2100 block of Lee Street. Officers shared that around 11:45 p.m., APD received several calls regarding fights at the event venue followed by calls of shots fired there. When officers arrived on scene, they found three male victims. A 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and died at the scene, while a 16-year-old and 19-year-old both had gunshot wounds to the leg.

This is the second shooting at the site this week. On Friday night, a 17-year-old male was injured when he was shot outside the venue while in his car.

APD detectives are investigating both incidents. If anyone has any information about either of these cases, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416.

CORRECTION: KALB referenced the location of the shooting as a nightclub, as it was called in the release from the Alexandria Police Department below. The incident happened at the former location of Club 318, but is now an event venue that can be rented out.

