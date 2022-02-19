Sunny and dry weekend; rain and storms for the workweek

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! A great weekend awaits with sunny conditions and fairly comfortable weather so if you’re headed out to the parades, grab a jacket for the evening cooler temperatures but have fun! Our nice and sunny forecast comes to an end during the work week as a slow moving front brings in the chances for rain and storms.

Today: a cool and crisp start to the morning but temperatures will eventually warm into the low and mid 60s during the afternoon hours. Sunny skies will prevail throughout the day so perfect for your plans and people to enjoy.

This evening temperatures will begin to drop into the low and mid 40s around 6 and 7pm so a jacket for any evening festivities may be a good thing to bring with you. Otherwise, a nice dry and clear night.

Overnight temperatures are dropping back into low and mid 30s to start off Sunday morning.

Sunday: A chilly morning as temperatures begin in the 30s, but no worries as another great warm up awaits. It’ll be a spring like day where temperatures are cold at the start and then warm into the 70s for highs in the afternoon!

Next week

Monday and Tuesday look to bring back some rain. This could still shift around a little. So I would be prepared for the rain on both days. Therefore, you will want your umbrella. Despite the rain, temperatures will be staying warm in the 70s. Both days also have a Slight Risk for Severe weather where we could see damaging winds and hail. Tornado potential not zero, but so far remains fairly low.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring more rain. This is from a slow moving cold front. There is a chance for more strong storms that could become severe, but as of now, there is no official severe weather outlook issued for the ArkLaTex. I have the rain chance at 50% Wednesday and 40% for Thursday. So, I would expect more rain to be scattered across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will also be cooling down quite a bit by Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Through each of these rainy days, it will be scattered with off and on activity. It will not be one long continuous event. So there will be times where the rain will come to an end for a brief while. On the plus side, the rain will help out with the drought conditions and hopefully end the burn bans in place.

Have a great weekend!

