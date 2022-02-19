Getting Answers
Carnival revelers celebrate return of big parades in New Orleans, Metairie

The first major weekend of Carnival 2022 parades kicked off Friday (Feb. 18) in New Orleans and...
The first major weekend of Carnival 2022 parades kicked off Friday (Feb. 18) in New Orleans and Metairie.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the streets of Uptown New Orleans to the sprawling Veterans Boulevard in Metairie, revelers celebrated the return of major Carnival parades Friday night (Feb. 18).

Several Carnival organizations rolled for the first time since 2020, a welcome return to a degree of normalcy after the coronavirus pandemic shut down virtually all festivities last year.

In New Orleans, an Uptown route shortened by a dearth of available police officers and emergency services personnel treated revelers to a train of more than 70 floats over the course of three parades: Oshun, Cleopatra and Alla.

In Jefferson Parish, the krewes of Excalibur and Symphony returned to the streets, parading down Veterans Boulevard amid Metairie’s Family Gras concerts and festivities.

And the North Shore also got in on the fun, with the Krewe of Eve parading in Mandeville.

More parade fun is on tap throughout the region on Saturday.

St. Bernard Parish will have the Nemesis parade starting at 1 p.m. The North Shore parades Saturday night include Olympia at 6 p.m. in Covington and Titans at 6:30 p.m. in Slidell.

Jefferson Parish will see Mad Hatters parading at 5 p.m., followed by Centurions at 6:30 p.m., both on the Metairie route.

And in New Orleans, the shortened Uptown route will feature Pontchartrain at 1 p.m., followed by Choctaw and Freret.

The New Orleans parades Saturday night kick off with Sparta at 5:30 p.m., followed by Pygmalion, both on the Uptown route.

For more Mardi Gras coverage, visit NOLAweekend.com here.

