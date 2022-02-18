Street closures announced ahead of Texas Street Bridge celebration
Feb. 18, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To celebrate the Bakowski Bridge of Lights, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith has announced bridge and street closures.
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the Texas Street Bridge will close. The bridge will reopen at 9 p.m. that evening.
The following streets will close at 2 p.m.:
- Milam Street
- Commerce Street
- Crocket Street
- Lake Street
- Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway
Market Street and Spring Street will remain open to northbound and southbound traffic.
“Chief Smith would like to congratulate all those who are choosing to take their marriage vows and renew their marriage vows during this special event,” reads a news release from the Shreveport Police Department.
