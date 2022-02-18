SFD to swear in first female deputy chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is set to swear in its first female deputy chief Friday evening (Feb. 18).

Chief John Paul Lane will officially promote and swear in Chief Carolyn Henderson from assistant chief of C-shift to deputy fire chief. Henderson has been with the department for 40 years and will become the first female to hold the position of deputy chief since the department’s beginning in 1837.

A ceremony will be held Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

In her new position, Henderson will have command of all three operation shifts, as well as the chief of special operations and safety and chief of aviation. She will oversee more than 500 firefighters.

“It brings me great pleasure to promote Chief Henderson as the first female deputy chief. She is a firefighter who has excelled in the fire service and persevered in an occupation generally dominated by males… she has earned the title of deputy fire chief,” said Lane.

HENDERSON’S CAREER

1978 - Graduated from Captain Shreve High School

1982 - Hired as firefighter

1991 - Fire engineer

1992 - Paramedic

1998 - Fire captain

2005 - Southern University Shreveport (associate degree)

2007 - Wiley College (bachelor of business administration)

2013 - Battalion fire chief

2018 - Assistant fire chief (C-shift)

